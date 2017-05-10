Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than half of the teams to win promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs were relegated the following season.

As many as 14 of the 24 teams to make it into the top flight via the playoffs went straight back down, that’s 58 per cent of them.

If Hull go down this season then it’ll take the total up to 15 which works out at 60% of playoff winners.

That’s a worrying stat for Huddersfield but it does mean that there are 10 sides who managed to make something of their time in the top flight.

Blackburn won the playoffs in 1991/92 and won the league just three seasons later, while current Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Swansea and West Ham all made it there through the playoffs.

It’s not just the playoff winners who’ve struggled in the first season in the top flight.

Nine teams who came up as champions went down at the first time of asking (38% of them) as well as eight runner-ups (35%). Overall then, 31 of the 71 teams to be promoted to the Premier League up to 2014/15 were relegated the following season which works out at 44% of them.

If the league table remains as it stands though and Middlesbrough and Hull both go down then it will be 33 teams out of 74 (45%).

Promotion route | Teams relegated in the following season

League winners | 9

Runners-up | 8

Playoffs | 14