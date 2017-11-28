The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner has described Arsene Wenger as a “managerial legend” just hours before meeting the Arsenal boss for the first time.

The two have never crossed paths before but will shake hands ahead of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium in London.

It’s clear the German has long admired the Frenchman for what he has achieved in two decades at the Gunners, and he’s looking forward to greeting his opposite number on the sidelines.

“I spoke to Pep (Guardiola, of Manchester City) in my office after the game and, if Arsene invites me, I will go and say hello,” remarked Wagner.

“They have a very good manager in Arsene – he is a managerial legend and a living legend.

“He has given so much to the game and it will be great to meet him and his team tomorrow and exciting to play against them.

“They are a high-quality, ball-playing football team.”

Wagner is without the suspended Rajiv van La Parra and says he has no fitness concerns for the match, despite the tight turnaround from Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat by City.

“When David Wagner and Arsene Wenger are in the same sentence, I think it is impossible!” beamed the head coach.

“If you manage for 21 years a top team at the top level, criticism is part of your job and it’s about how you handle it. He has handled it very calm.”

Town haven’t beaten Arsenal away since November 1954, 5-3 at Highbury in the old First Division.

“This was the first time Germany won the World Cup,” remarked Wenger, before a reporter at his press conference said “maybe it’s a sign”.

Wagner quickly replied: “I’ll take it!”