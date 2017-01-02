Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he wants to keep Nahki Wells at Huddersfield Town beyond the January transfer window.

There has been plenty of speculation over the Bermudian international striker since it emerged he rejected a new contract offer last summer.

Wells’ current deal runs until 2018, and it has been suggested Town might be tempted to sell the 26-year-old this month to maximise the fee.

But Wells, who scored his sixth goal of the season to seal Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers, has said he plans to complete this campaign in a Town shirt.

And head coach Wagner explained: “The aim is to hold onto him.

“Nahki is a quality striker and a natural goalscorer who plays his role well.

“I have been very happy with him more or less every game since I came here (in November 2015).”

Wells’ goal against Blackburn was his 45th since signing from Bradford City in a then Town-record £1.3m deal three years ago.

“It was a very well-taken free-kick and an important goal for us,” added Wagner, whose side are sixth in the Championship going into Monday’s match at Wigan Athletic.

“It changed the mood in the dressing room and kept our unbeaten run (six matches) alive.”