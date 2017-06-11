Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town received massive support from Drakes League cricketers when they won promotion at Wembley.

And the positive reaction from the cricket fraternity since promotion to the Premier League has been immense.

The Drakes, of course, brought forward their Premiership programme by 24 hours so the Bank Holiday fixtures didn’t clash with Town’s visit to the national stadium.

And many players from clubs in all three divisions – and umpires – took the chance to travel to London and cheer David Wagner’s side to their famous 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Reading.

Mirfield-based Moorlands are one club with Town fans throughout their playing staff, members and supporters and skipper Andrew Fortis summed up the feelings of most.

“Unreal,” said Fortis, “I don’t think anyone can believe what happened all through the season.

“I was thinking a few times ‘come on, we are going to have to fade away’ but the lads just kept on going.

“What they have done you just can’t describe. It’s hard to put it into words.”

With the fixtures due to be announced on Wednesday, Fortis says supporters just can’t wait.

“It’s brilliant for the town and it’s brilliant for Mirfield,” he said.

“Chairman Dean (Hoyle) is a Mirfield lad and the place is just absolutely buzzing.

“Hopefully Town will give it a real go.

“They have done superbly so far, built sensibly to a budget and they have proved – a bit like ourselves in the Drakes League Premiership – that just because you are not spending a lot of money it doesn’t mean you can’t compete in these worlds.

“Hopefully Town will be playing in the Champions League in a couple of years time!”

Of the umpires, John Beaumont, Ray Bissett and Steve Bartholomew were among those present and enjoying the play-off final experience.

And most clubs were strongly represented from their playing rosters.