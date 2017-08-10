Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town expect striker Nahki Wells to be back from a minor ankle operation in three to six weeks.

The former record £1.3m signing has had a screw removed which was used to pin a previous injury 10 years ago.

Wells, 27, who is out of contract at the end of this season, did not travel on Town’s pre-season training camp to Austria.

Head coach David Wagner has already confirmed he is facing big competition from Steve Mounie, Laurent Depoitre, Collin Quaner and Elias Kachunga for the frontline starting slot as Town prepare for their Premier League opener at Crystal Palace without the Bermudian.

“Nahki was unfortunately one of the setbacks of pre-season having started very strongly,” said Wagner, who is also monitoring injuries to Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie which are ruling them out.

“We were very happy to find out what his ankle problem was and he had an operation at the beginning of this week.

“It was a small surgery, it was successful and there are no further issues or problems.

“It will take three to six weeks to ease back, but we are very happy it is nothing major. Everything has been successful and now we can progress his rehabilitation.”

Wagner added: “Maybe we can get him back before the international break (in a month), but if not he will be back in full training after that.

“Martin Cranie has a hip injury which will take four to six weeks recovery, while Hoggy (ankle) should be back on the grass at the end of next week with the fitness coaches, and I hope we can use him before the international break.”