What Huddersfield Town fans have to say about Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward - it warms the heart!

Danny Ward holds up his hands to the Town fans after the defeat to Brighton. Picture by Griffiths Photographers

Huddersfield Town fans have thrown massive support behind Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward.

The 23-year-old Welsh international made a mistake for Anthony Knockaert’s goal which earned Brighton a 1-0 win and meant Town were beaten for the first time this season in the Championship.

Town remain top of the table as they prepare to host QPR – who had ex-Town stopper Alex Smithies in goal as they were beaten 6-0 at home by second-placed Newcastle United – and fans believe Ward has played a massive part in this season’s record-breaking start.

Darren Wormald, on the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page, summed up the feelings of many.

“The lad (Ward) has already saved us more goals than the one he conceded,” he says.

“Three points from these two away games, I’d have taken that before the fixtures were played.

“Sixteen points and top after seven games – every team in the league would take that also. Time to go again on Saturday.”

Andy Sharp says Ward is still “well in credit” and “roll on Saturday” and Andy Liversidge, who is based in Bolton, agrees.

“Not the end of the world,” he reflects.

“Dust down and go again Saturday.

“Danny Ward will earn us far more points this season than he will lose us.”

Dalton Mark says Ward is a “Worldie keeper, destined for the top!” and Chris Green says Ward has far bouquets than brickbats.

“Cast minds back to the Wolves clash,” says Green.

“He made a match-winning save – a one-handed stop to preserve his clean sheet and the extra two points, let’s not forget – in that pulsating meeting.

“One mistake cost his team what would have been a desirable result, but we are human, we were not born to be perfect.

"It maybe bread and butter stuff, although he could practice all day long at the basics and still not be guaranteed a match free of a slip-up.

“Without Ward, we would not be where we see ourselves today.

“He is an extensive contributor to the Wagner Revolution and he makes saves of indubitable quality.

“Anyhow, even the team is not perfection and the unbeaten start had to end. Now it’s how we react.

“We cannot dwell on one game – move on and bounce back the next time. A reaction is key when you experience the painful experience of a loss.

“Home comforts return Saturday and we can bounce back at the fortress itself, the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The electric support will be sure to drive the players on to a response and, with the next visitors being QPR, who were humiliated last night, we have every reason to have faith of rediscovering that winning formula that we got used of before Brighton.

“Maybe, we might even be the next side to thump QPR? The Wagner Revolution is perfectly capable of making that happen!”

David, from Newmarket, was at the Amex and says: “First time seeing them live this season. Very impressed.

“Thought we were getting on top and would have gone on to win it at the point they scored.”

Fran, from Lockwood, added: “Excellent possession football in the first half and a fantastic attacking display in the second.

“Just lacked the finish. The sucker-punch goal should not have made a difference. Chin up Wardy.”