Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

What Huddersfield Town fans have to say about Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward - it warms the heart!

  • Updated
  • By

Key contributor to the 'Wagner Revolution'

Danny Ward holds up his hands to the Town fans after the defeat to Brighton. Picture by Griffiths Photographers

Huddersfield Town fans have thrown massive support behind Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward.

The 23-year-old Welsh international made a mistake for Anthony Knockaert’s goal which earned Brighton a 1-0 win and meant Town were beaten for the first time this season in the Championship.

Town remain top of the table as they prepare to host QPR – who had ex-Town stopper Alex Smithies in goal as they were beaten 6-0 at home by second-placed Newcastle United – and fans believe Ward has played a massive part in this season’s record-breaking start.

VIEW GALLERY
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner greets Chris Hughton.

Darren Wormald, on the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page, summed up the feelings of many.

“The lad (Ward) has already saved us more goals than the one he conceded,” he says.

“Three points from these two away games, I’d have taken that before the fixtures were played.

“Sixteen points and top after seven games – every team in the league would take that also. Time to go again on Saturday.”

Did you make the fans' gallery?

VIEW GALLERY
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Fans at the AMEX.

Andy Sharp says Ward is still “well in credit” and “roll on Saturday” and Andy Liversidge, who is based in Bolton, agrees.

“Not the end of the world,” he reflects.

“Dust down and go again Saturday.

“Danny Ward will earn us far more points this season than he will lose us.”

Dalton Mark says Ward is a “Worldie keeper, destined for the top!” and Chris Green says Ward has far bouquets than brickbats.

“Cast minds back to the Wolves clash,” says Green.

“He made a match-winning save – a one-handed stop to preserve his clean sheet and the extra two points, let’s not forget – in that pulsating meeting.

“One mistake cost his team what would have been a desirable result, but we are human, we were not born to be perfect.

"It maybe bread and butter stuff, although he could practice all day long at the basics and still not be guaranteed a match free of a slip-up.

“Without Ward, we would not be where we see ourselves today.

“He is an extensive contributor to the Wagner Revolution and he makes saves of indubitable quality.

“Anyhow, even the team is not perfection and the unbeaten start had to end. Now it’s how we react.

“We cannot dwell on one game – move on and bounce back the next time. A reaction is key when you experience the painful experience of a loss.

“Home comforts return Saturday and we can bounce back at the fortress itself, the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The electric support will be sure to drive the players on to a response and, with the next visitors being QPR, who were humiliated last night, we have every reason to have faith of rediscovering that winning formula that we got used of before Brighton.

“Maybe, we might even be the next side to thump QPR? The Wagner Revolution is perfectly capable of making that happen!”

David, from Newmarket, was at the Amex and says: “First time seeing them live this season. Very impressed.

“Thought we were getting on top and would have gone on to win it at the point they scored.”

Fran, from Lockwood, added: “Excellent possession football in the first half and a fantastic attacking display in the second.

“Just lacked the finish. The sucker-punch goal should not have made a difference. Chin up Wardy.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Leeds v Huddersfield: 5 Things We Learnt Town Fans on West Yorkshire derby win Huddersfield Town hungry for success Leeds v Huddersfield: Fan Gallery
1 of 4

Recently Published

Police name couple who died in Brighouse smash

A tribute at the crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse

Police continue to investigate cause of crash

Previous Articles

Why are Danny and Rosie from Pulse Radio in Huddersfield piazza?

Pair presenting breakfast show from town centre

Related Tags

Organisations
Facebook
Teams
Liverpool FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Alex Smithies
Places
Lockwood
Dalton

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Danny Ward's despair at conceding the goal.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Danny Ward howler sees Town's unbeaten run end
  2. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner quick to defend stopper Danny Ward after error
  3. Eorl Crabtree
    Huddersfield Giants to make changes for Leeds Rhinos Middle 8s clash
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town fan gallery?
  5. Aaron Mooy
    "The referee should have been suspended" - former Premier League official on the Aaron Mooy tackle

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent