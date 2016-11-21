Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have concerns about current efforts at both ends of the pitch but are hopeful David Wagner can inspire an upsurge before Christmas.

Town have won just one of their last six Championship matches following the 3-2 reversal at Cardiff City, but they remain fourth in the table ahead of next Monday’s home clash with Wigan Athletic.

Fans are mindful, too, that the January transfer window is just around the corner and hopeful Town could be in the market for players.

Fan Roger, from Kirkburton, contacted www.examiner.co.uk to point out: “Not quite meltdown, but there is no point in keeping denying we are vulnerable at set pieces.

“We have a run of games now where we should be able to get back on track and, with January around the corner, hopefully Wagner can bring in a couple of players to add an extra dimension – a big target man for sure.”

SPH, based in Almondbury, agrees on the defending.

“A common theme is now emerging away from home,” he explains.

“We are finding it hard to defend set pieces and, as a result, that excellent defensive record that helped us accumulate points has been broken.

“Unless we find a way to defend better, then we will fall down the table.”

Danny, from Outlane, said: “Not a good performance from Town again, with terrible defence costing us.

“They’ve been poor for last few away games it really needs sorting out, or the season is going to fritter away from us.

“The overall play is not far off, but we can’t keep conceding goals like we are.”

Dave follows Town from Gloucester and can’t understand why defenders are not doing their jobs.

“A lot of possession as ever, but not a lot in Cardiff’s penalty area,” he said.

“We don’t seem able to put the opposition defence under real pressure for long periods.

“And we, again, can’t cope with dead-ball situations and goals were conceded from a corner, a free-kick and a goalkeeping error.

“Needless to say we look ineffectual from our many attacking free kicks and, especially, corners.

“The annoying thing is we KNEW about their dead ball situations and long throw-ins and still couldn’t cope.

“It has to be mentioned that Cardiff’s time-wasting tactics, including the ball boys, were a disgrace. Town’s players were obviously frustrated by that, though it was their own fault for conceding those early goals.”

Among a number of fans pointing the finger at goalkeeper Danny Ward was Paul, from Dewsbury, and he too wants activity in January.

“Defensive frailties at set pieces are really costing us and Danny Ward could do better than he as done recently,” he said.

“Maybe a change of keeper for a couple of games could be an incentive to do better.

“Also, better service to the strikers is needed and maybe, in January, a striker with aggression and presence in the box to give some of these big defenders something to think about and set up chances for us, where it counts, in the box.”