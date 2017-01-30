Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans gave a hearty ‘wilkommen’ to Collin Quaner and praised the team’s battling quality after the FA Cup success against Rochdale.

The 4-0 win at Spotland means Town go into tonight’s fifth-round draw – to be shown live on BBC1 at 7.20pm – full of confidence as they prepare for the big home Championship double header against Brighton on Thursday and Leeds next Sunday.

Quaner made his debut and scored the opener for David Wagner’s side, while Izzy Brown slotted a penalty and makeshift striker Michael Hefele wrapped it all up with a double.

SPH, of Almondbury, explained: “Another thoroughly professional performance on a sticky and tricky pitch.

“It was obvious from the kick off that Rochdale were going to rough up Town and disturb the ‘Terrier Identity.’

“It looked as if the pitch was brought in, too, which would limit our ability to run into spaces and this did disrupt our passing game in the first half.

“But once David Wagner had re-thought our gameplan there was only one team in it.

“All the players contributed but the Hef put himself about and new man Quaner looked a really good buy up front. Bring on the Brighton and Leeds!”

Allan, based in Liversedge, agreed Town came on strong in the second half.

“We struggled first half on a poor, small pitch, however credit to Rochdale they really pushed to win the game,” he said.

“In the second half we stepped up a gear especially when Mooy, Hogg and Hefele were introduced. All in all it was a competent performance and a great result.”

Danny, a regular contributor from Outlane, said: “Great result again – another game well managed by Town on a pitch like the Somme.

“Plan B worked a treat big. Collin Quaner made a good start to his Town career and nice for the Hef to score a couple.

“Town fans awesome - next round a good draw hopefully. Up the Town.”

Derek in the Colne Valley, added: “Great performance by Town once again and the fringe players were great.

“Coleman is going to be a very good goalkeeper, Quaner is just the big man up front Town have needed all season and Billing? What a player.

“Sign up Izzy Brown for next season. This season is fantastic – bring on Brighton and Leeds (Premier League club in next round please!).”

Dave, who follows the club from Holmfirth, commented: “Got the job done and showed right attitude – something that can’t be said in previous seasons. Keeps interest on both fronts.”

Cheshire-based Ed said it was a dogged display, tactically good, while Tony in Salendine Nook said: “As well as a fine result, Town were able to rest key players. Also, we should learn to trust the head coach’s tactical decisions.”

Chris Green, from Dalton, loved the goal celebrations of Town’s substitute.

“That famed claw-like celebration of Hefele - you just never get tired of it,” he said.

“He has an eye of a tiger and he is a predator of opposition back lines. Rochdale just couldn’t handle his amazing tiger-style power.

“We, as a club, have a player who will go down in the history books as a bubbly character that not enough players’ personalities have, and he has only been here less than a year.”

Jim, from Greetland, summed it all up.

“Town did what they had to do, not pretty but effective. This team are growing under David Wagner and are becoming difficult to beat.”