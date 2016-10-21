Login Register
What Huddersfield Town players and fans need to do now according to Dale Tempest

The former striker, now PR chief of Football League sponsors Sky Bet, believes everyone should keep calm and trust head coach David Wagner

Former player Dale Tempest believes Huddersfield Town could be set for their toughest test yet.
A special focus is now needed by Huddersfield Town’s players, management and fans.

That’s the view of former player Dale Tempest, now the PR chief of Football League sponsors Sky Bet.

Tempest understands exactly what’s happening in the dressing room and in the stands now Town have lost a couple of successive games after a tremendous start to the campaign.

And his take on the situation is both fascinating and uplifting.

WATCH: David Wagner says Preston match was the first time this season his side under performed

Tempest says: “Management of any football team is a funny thing.

“The small margins between success and failure either catapult you to the top of the table or can start a downward spiral.

“In everybody’s working life, when things are going well it’s easy.

“On the pitch, players want the ball, there is extra enthusiasm in every run and every challenge and it may seem ridiculous, but you seem to get lucky as well.

“That’s the easy part. Now, for Town, it’s the difficult part.”

Noting Town’s second defeat in four days at Preston, Tempest goes on: “When teams have been on a great run and suddenly that bubble has been pricked, it’s all about how quickly the boss and the players can get back into the winning mentality.

“As players – and I have been there so many times myself – you feel like you are doing exactly the same things you have always been doing, which is why defeat is so difficult to take because you have the same routines, same preparation etc and yet the result just happens to be different.

“The next few games could very much define Town’s season.

“Two defeats have suddenly got people questioning: Will Town be there at the end of the season? Or has the impressive first 11 games simply been a fluke?

“We will find out very shortly.”

WATCH: David Wagner says Huddersfield Town have only missed their top level once this season

So how do they go about coping in these circumstances?

“I must say from everything I’ve read, David Wagner seems very level-headed, focused and honest with his assessments, which is always a good sign,” added Tempest.

“The fact Town have a head coach who was one of the favourites for the Aston Villa manager’s job should tell the Town fans that he is someone you want to hang on to and put your trust in over the coming years.

“And speaking of the fans, there was an amazing turnout for the home match against Sheffield Wednesday, when Town didn’t get the rub of the green or the crucial decision.

“But this week against Derby, and especially following the loss at Preston, this is when the players really need the Town fans to get behind them and give them that extra shove to get them back over the line.

“A scruffy 1-0 win will do, but defeat must be avoided.”

Can the real Huddersfield Town step forward against Derby County?

Huddersfield Town v Derby County: Harry Bunn celebrates his equaliser.

Football Writer Doug Thomson looks ahead to Saturday's SkyBet Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium

