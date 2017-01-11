Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s current standing in the league bodes very well for their promotion prospects.

After 25 matches David Wagner’s side sit in fourth place with 46 points to their name.

The Huddersfield Examiner has been looking back over the last 10 Championship seasons to see how teams in Town’s position at this stage of the campaign have fared.

Points Required

Teams who finish in the top two spots have done so with an average of 88.6 points over the last 10 campaigns, with teams in second averaging 86.1.

With 21 games left to play, the automatic promotion spots are still within the Terriers’ grasp.

Town have averaged 1.8 points per game this season - if they maintain that until the end of the season then they will have 84 points to their name, just two shy of the average of teams finishing second.

In fact, 84 points was more than Stoke City needed to finish second in 2007-08 (79 points), more than Birmingham had when they finished second in 2008-09 (83) and the same as Norwich City had in 2010-11.

It is also more points than West Bromwich Albion had in 2007-08 when they won the league.

A haul of 84 points would at least guarantee Huddersfield Town a playoff place.

Teams finishing in sixth place have had an average of 73.1 points to their names over the last 10 seasons -in that time no side with 80 points has finished outside of the top six.

Current Position

After 25 games Huddersfield sit in fourth place in the Championship with 46 points to their name.

Only four teams to have been in fourth place or higher at this stage of the season have failed to finish inside the top six.

One team in fourth after 25 games managed to finish in the top two - Stoke City in 2007-08.

A massive 40 teams have managed to finish in the top six having had 46 or fewer points at this stage of the season, as many as six of those made it into the top two.

Have a look below at the table which shows the Average Finishing Position of each side compared to their current position after 25 games.