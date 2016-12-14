The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town supporters enjoyed their first ever trip to Burton Albion as a Nahki Wells goal sealed all three points for David Wagner's men.

The four-hour round-trip was made the sweeter by the grinding out of the result when a point was arguably a fairer result.

And that was the general consensus from the travelling fans on the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) coach after the game.

Some of the members felt it was a 'poor performance' made good by a battling defensive display with Martin Cranie particularly outstanding at full-back.

However, despite his fine performance many still see Tommy Smith as David Wagner's main man at right-back.

Town now travel to Norwich City on Friday evening in buoyant mood – it will be tough but as one HTSA member said, “Nothing worth having comes easily.”

Watch the video below for the full thoughts from the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association members and find out why some of them owe goalkeeper Danny Ward a fiver!

For more information or to get involved with the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, visit the HTSA website or email Trev Whitehead on trevwhitehead@virginmedia.com.