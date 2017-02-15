Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town will enjoy their FA Cup experience against Manchester City and play with freedom, determined to put on a real show for a sell-out crowd.

The head coach tackles the Premier League high-fliers having won six matches on the trot in all competitions and 12 out of the last 14 in total.

Those are impressive stats, and Town are clearly in no mood to roll over against Pep Guardiola’s side having completed their late-show 3-2 raid on Rotherham to move third in the Championship standings.

“Our only focus until now, all together, was on Rotherham and we were very happy to get the three points,” said Wagner, who is unable to play on-loan Aaron Mooy against his parent club on Saturday.

“Now, we can start to prepare ourselves and get ready for the Cup, which is another competition, a different competition and one where we can do anything with total freedom.

“We will really enjoy this match, hopefully with a sell-out crowd, and we will see who looks good enough and fresh enough to be ready (for selection).”

Wagner ran the rule over City’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday night.

“Yes, I watched the Manchester City game but I’m not sure how many of the players involved will be involved again on Saturday,” he said.

“But this is not my problem. We, like always, make sure we totally focus on ourselves and we make sure we are independent from what is around us.

“We will focus on ourselves and we will try our best for a sold-out crowd.”