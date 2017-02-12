Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What creature did QPR boss liken Huddersfield Town to after Loftus Road defeat?

Town won 2-1 with goals from Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells and the Rangers’ boss felt the pain.

Holloway said: “We’ve probably got to win five or six games, so we’ve got a big margin for error.

“I saw enough out there to convince me that we are a good group. I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“We’re disappointed to lose again, but if we keep playing like that’ll we’ll be fine.”

Holloway agreed with Wagner’s assessment that Rangers did not deserve to lose.

“We created three or four chances before they scored,” Holloway said.

“We let the first goal in almost out of nothing and then, before you know it, it’s two.

“We had a mountain to climb but I was delighted with the lads’ effort.

“Unfortunately, this league is about taking your chances, and we created more than enough.

“I can’t fault any of them. I feel sorry for them at the minute. They’re not getting what they deserve out of things.

“They know what stats I want and I guarantee when I look at them that we’ll have outrun nearly all of their players.

“Unfortunately, their players slipped out of the net and banged it in twice.

“That’s what a venomous snake does to you. It bites you - and we got bitten twice.”