Under-pressure manager Mick McCarthy reflected on Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town and said: “We got done by a bit of a wonder goal.”

He was referring to on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown’s sweetly-struck 41st-minute opener in front of a recorded gate of 19,113, including 695 visiting fans, at the John Smith’s Stadium.

McCarthy, whose side were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City last Tuesday and are 14th in the Championship, added: “We’ve been beaten by a good team (Town, whose second goal was by Christopher Schindler, are third in the table.)

“I think up until their first goal there wasn’t much in it. They had the ball, we didn’t have many chances but neither did they. We got done by a bit of a wonder goal to be honest.

“The plan was to stop them playing, get the ball off them and then try to play when we got it.

“We didn’t play particularly well when we had it, but we did stop them playing.”

The former Republic of Ireland chief continued: “We have to be better with the ball. We haven’t created many chances, but at 1-0 we were still in it.

“I don’t think the second half started at any great rate, but they get a free-kick and from the resulting melee get a goal.

“Unfortunately that kind of put it to bed because we were struggling to get chances.”

McCarthy praised Town’s fans, admitting they made a real difference.

“We were up against a team playing well and in the top six and they are full of confidence,” he said.

“The place is bouncing and driving up you could see the amount of people here.

“That does have a positive affect on the team and it’s not quite the same for us.

“I’m not suggesting we lack confidence though, not at all.”