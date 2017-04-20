Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has once again lavished praise on long-time friend David Wagner during a recent German media interview.

Speaking to German magazine Sport1, the 49-year-old Reds supremo talked all aspects of football before going on the describe the Huddersfield Town boss as one of the hottest coaching properties in the English game.

The pair have been best friends for more than 25 years since their time as players at Mainz and as coaches at Borussia Dortmund with Wagner even being Klopp's best man at his wedding.

And when Klopp first moved to Anfield in October 2015, there was talk of Wagner joining him on Merseyside before he decided to carve out his own name in West Yorkshire.

Since arriving at the John Smith's Stadium, Wagner has revolutionised the club, taking them from SkyBet Championship strugglers to genuine promotion contenders.

"The second league in England is incredibly difficult, with 24 teams plus relegation at the end," Klopp told Sport1.

"It's absolutely crazy, how many games, but it's not a big deal (for him). He is the one of the hottest trainers in England."