Manchester City are delighted with the progress of Aaron Mooy with Huddersfield Town – but they still think there’s more to come.

That’s great news for Town fans and head coach David Wagner, especially as the Australian midfielder has been collecting plaudits from across the globe.

The 26-year-old from Sydney has been at the heart of Town’s Championship challenge after joining on a season-long loan from City, in addition to clocking up the air miles with the Australia national side.

His recent form includes a stunning man-of-the-match display to derail Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road – Mooy having 98 touches, more than any other player on the pitch and recording 68 successful passes (again the best in the match).

That’s not to mention his 17 duels, eight clearances and six tackles in what was Town’s first win at the Norfolk venue since 1969-70 (coincidentally the last time they were promoted from this division into the top flight).

Mooy has also been voted Australian PFA Player of the Year for his performances with Melbourne City in the Hyundai A-League before his signing by Pep Guardiola.

Nominees for the award he won included Melbourne City’ former Everton ace Tim Cahill, Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, Valencia goalkeeper Maty Ryan and Ingolstadt forward Mathew Leckie.

Mooy joined an award honour roll that includes Socceroos legend Cahill, national team captain Mile Jedinak, of Aston Villa, and keeper Mark Schwarzer.

“Manchester City speak to me at least once a week and their scouts are coming to our matches, so they know how I’m doing,” revealed Mooy, who has made 23 appearances, scoring twice.

“They see me developing and they are in touch quite a lot, so it’s good.

“They wanted to put me in a tough league to test me out and see how I deal with it, and they are happy with how I’m going.

“But they still think I can improve and play at a higher level, so hopefully I can keep progressing.”

Mooy reckons Wagner has made him more astute.

“He has helped me tactically in the different style we play,” said Mooy of the head coach.

“He wants me to try and create a balance between attacking and defending, and being in the right position when we do have the ball and when we don’t.

“David Wagner has given me the opportunity to play at this level and I’m very thankful.”

Mooy, who had a trial at Bolton as a teenager and played his first football in the British Isles with St Mirren, is keen to reward Wagner’s faith with a sustained run among the play-off contenders.

“When you move to a new club you don’t know exactly what it’s going to be like, you never do,” he explained.

“You speak to people and you hear stuff but until you actually go there and live it, and experience it, you don’t really know.

“I’m really enjoying it here, I feel part of the team and part of the group and, while there are lots of ups and downs along the way, we stick together.

“Hopefully, at the end of the season, it will have been a very good season for the club.”

On his honour in Australia from the PFA, he added: “I’m very proud because it means the most when it’s voted for by your fellow players.

“People who have won it before have done more than me in the game, so it’s great to be in that category and to be remembered for that year.

“Hopefully I can really push on and go for the other goals that I’m chasing.”