The Match of the Day 2 pundits were full of praise for Huddersfield Town's unity and togetherness after the side's victory over Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Aaron Mooy's 50th minute strike sealed a second successive top-flight win for the club in their inaugural Premier League campaign - with former players Jermaine Jenas and Ruud Gullit impressed with what they saw during the highlights package.

“The players, management and the fans are all on side,” remarked Jermaine Jenas after the 1-0 home win.

“I feel David Wagner has been given everything he has wanted while the offers the club have on season tickets has also helped with the positivity.

“It's brilliant what Huddersfield are bringing to the table."

Meanwhile Ruud Gullit added: “It's a milestone for them – they've come into the league fresh and with no pressure and therefore they play with freedom.

Attention then turned to goalscoring hero Mooy with Jenas, a former midfielder himself, believing the summer purchase could be a real bargain for the club.

“He covered the most distance of anyone on the pitch today and it was a moment of quality from him that won the game,” he said.

“The goal is as good as you'll see not just this weekend but this season from a midfielder's perspective.

“It was a lovely pass into (Elias) Kachunga, he gets it back and whips it into the far corner.

“His stats too – the most distance covered, the most passes in the opposition half and the dominance in his game with the most touches.

“It's a good day all round for Aaron Mooy and he looks like great business – it's crazy to think he went there on-loan from Manchester City as an unknown and they have now bought him for £10m.”