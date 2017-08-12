Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Match of the Day pundits believe it 'all bodes well' for Huddersfield Town after an impressive opening day performance at Crystal Palace.

David Wagner's men sit top of the Premier League this evening after an own goal from Joel Ward and a brace from summer signing Steve Mounié gave Town all three points at Selhurst Park.

And after the highlights of the 3-0 victory were shown on the iconic BBC programme, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were left positively purring at the Beninese forward's display.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“A goalscorer, willing runner, pace and strength with a great eye for goal,” former Arsenal FC legend Ian Wright said.

“He got taken off, two goals on his debut – brilliant stuff and I was delighted from him.”

And the Premier League's highest ever goalscorer Alan Shearer added: “He scored 14 league goals last season for Montpellier – one less than Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappé.”

And on David Wagner's gameplan at Selhurst Park, Wright said: “They (Huddersfield Town) wanted to press hard on Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke all day.

“They look like a team that is willing to work and if they continue like this they are going to do well.”