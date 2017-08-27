Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League legend Alan Shearer praised Huddersfield Town's dogged display to earn a draw against Southampton at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season and recorded their third successive league clean sheet – something a newly promoted side have not achieved since Charlton Athletic in 1998.

Both sides had chances to snatch the points - Steve Mounié and Tom Ince went closest for the home side, while Town skipper Tommy Smith cleared Ryan Bertrand's late header off the line.

“They've had a magnificent start – beating Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and getting a point today,” the Match of the Day pundit said after watching the highlights.

“They rode their luck a little bit today – Southampton had two or three chances.

“But they deserve that and they will go into the international break so happy, so content and having a great start.”