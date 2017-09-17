Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League legend Alan Shearer felt Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga was 'hard done by' to see his goal disallowed for offside against Leicester City.

With the game finely poised after Jamie Vardy's spot-kick for the Foxes had cancelled out Laurent Depoitre's opener four minutes earlier, Town thought they had retaken the lead through the head of Kachunga.

However the goal was ruled out for offside – a decision which seemed harsh from television replays with the game eventually finishing in a 1-1 scoreline.

“It's very tight but I think Andy King is keeping Elias Kachunga onside,” the former Newcastle United and England player said during the highlights programme. “He's been hard done by and that goal should stand.”

Host Gary Lineker, a lifelong Leicester City fan, chirped up 'it wasn't the prettiest football match' he had ever seen before asking fellow pundit Philip Neville for his thoughts on the penalty decision.

“It was a pretty straightforward decision for the referee to make,” former Manchester United player Philip Neville said.

“Andy King plays a nice one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho and Chris Lowe goes to ground in the penalty box – there's contact and King goes down.”