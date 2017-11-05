Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England manager Sam Allardyce hailed Rajiv van La Parra's Huddersfield Town winner as an 'unbelievable finish' worthy of Goal of the Month.

The Dutchman's thunderbolt from 25 yards in the 44th minute was enough to give David Wagner's side all three points against West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

And it left Allardyce, a former Town player, positively purring during the BBC's Match of the Day highlights programme.

Analysing the lead-up to the goal where a free-kick was awarded in Town's favour, Sam Allardyce said: “The decision could have gone either way – both players were tugging each other and the referee sees it in Huddersfield Town's favour.

“But let's not go on too much about that because van La Parra's strike is probably Goal of the Month, certainly Goal of the Weekend and it's an unbelievable finish for Huddersfield.

Allardyce then went on to reflect on the club's fine start to the season which has seen them take 15 points from the opening 11 games.

“The basis of their (Huddersfield Town's) success has been five clean sheets since they have been in the Premier League,” Allardyce added.

“Their home form is very good - they've beaten Manchester United, now West Brom – with 10 men as well.

“It really does go down well with the fans what David Wagner is doing as manager.

At that point, the show's presenter Gary Lineker quipped: “He's (David Wagner) doing a great job.