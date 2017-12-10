Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas described Huddersfield Town's supporters as 'incredible' as the side recorded another impressive John Smith's Stadium win.

A first-half brace from forward Steve Mounié gave David Wagner's men their first win in five attempts and took Town's home points total to 14 from eight league games so far this campaign.

And although much of the post-match analysis was focused on the inept defending of visitors Brighton & Hove Albion, Jenas believes Town's home form will be vital in keeping them in the Premier League.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Speaking on the iconic highlights programme, Jermaine Jenas said: “They lost the last four league games before today and it was starting to look a little bit bleak.

“That home form is very important; the fans are unbelievable and the players seem to deliver there.

“They've won three of the last four home games and it's so important for them going into the second half of the season.”