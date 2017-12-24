Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Match of the Day pundits leapt to the defence of Southampton's Charlie Austin after his challenge on Huddersfield Town's Jonas Lossl during yesterday's clash at St Mary's.

Despite Town boss David Wagner feeling the Saints' forward kicked his Danish goalkeeper “on purpose” during the first-half of the Premier League draw, the trio of experts argued it was an accidental incident.

On the decision, Alan Shearer said: “I think he is trying to flick at the ball which is stupid anyway because he's a yard from the keeper and he's got it in his hands.”

Anchor Gary Lineker then questioned whether it was deliberate or not before going on to suggest Austin appeared to apologise straightaway.

“It's dangerous and stupid and I am sure the FA will look at it but he went off injured anyway,” added Shearer.

Meanwhile, Danny Murphy suggested the flick was 'like a token gesture' at attempting to win the ball.