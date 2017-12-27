Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Match of the Day pundits felt Stoke City should have had a penalty in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Huddersfield Town.

There were two big calls for Wythenshawe whistler Anthony Taylor to make at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday with neither of them given.

The first saw Town's Aaron Mooy go down in the box under a hefty challenge from Joe Allen and the other a Christopher Schindler challenge on Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf.

On the first decision, the verdict was split on whether David Wagner's men should have been awarded a penalty.

Danny Murphy said: “I actually agree with Mark Hughes, and not because I played under him, I think this is a little bit of shepherding from Joe Allen.

“Some referees might have given it but I genuinely don't think it's a pen."

Anchor Gary Lineker disagreed, saying it looked like a penalty with Allen going right across Mooy.

On the second call, former Huddersfield Town player Kevin Kilbane felt Stoke could feel aggrieved by the lack of penalty.

“If there are any doubts about that one then there isn't about the one for Stoke,” Kevin Kilbane said.

“Diouf has his leg taken away from him from Schindler - it's a clear penalty and certainly should have been given for Stoke.

However, both Kilbane and Murphy rounded off their appraisal by praising the Terriers for their season so far.

“Huddersfield have done brilliantly to be where they are at this stage of the season,” declared Murphy.

And Kevin Kilbane added: “They've been fantastic – brilliant to get promoted and the whole club and community have come together for the team.”