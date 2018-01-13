Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Match of the Day pundits believe Huddersfield Town's style of play may have been 'sussed out' after the 4-1 home defeat to West Ham United.

Despite an impressive attacking display from the Hammers' forward line of Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini, too often David Wagner's men were makers of their own downfall.

Cooing over West Ham's impressive artillery, Ian Wright said 'Huddersfield were really up against it' but also touched upon the Terriers defensive frailties and Premier League naivety.

Anchor Gary Lineker then suggested that Town's style of play, which involves playing the ball out from the back, may have been sussed out by opposition.

It was something former Chelsea, Manchester City and England player Frank Lampard agreed with.

“They caused their own problems today by trying to play football from the back which is well intentioned,” Frank Lampard said.

“We see a lot of it in the Premier League at the moment but when you do it, you can leave yourself open.”

It was a concern the Huddersfield Examiner first raised after the Chelsea game last month , and the former Premier League title winner used that defeat to highlight the growing concern.

“When you are playing it out from the back, the centre-backs and goalkeeper have to be comfortable on the ball,” said Lampard.

“They were not and they went from a very secure position of a goal-kick to losing the ball, being open and having to react quickly.

“Tiémoué Bakayoko ended up walking through for a pretty easy goal and West Ham will have been watching that when they studied video pre-game.

“Today they set a trap and got in great positions...(Mark) Noble, Lanzini and Arnautovic are half-way between the Huddersfield players, inviting the pass and when it's played they go and get tight, win it back and Noble scores.

“So again, from a secure position, they (Huddersfield) lose the ball and are 1-0 down.

“Later at 2-1 down, there were too many touches, taking risks in areas of the pitch you shouldn't do and Arnautovic is in there.

“I'm not asking Huddersfield to play long balls, I don't think it's about that but a case of game management when you are near the bottom of the table and starting to be in the fight to avoid relegation.

“You have to take risks at the right times when you are secure, if not, don't take them.”