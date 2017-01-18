Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mick McCarthy is coming under increasing pressure as Ipswich Town boss following their FA Cup exit to National League Lincoln Cityas preparations begin to face Huddersfield Town.

The former Republic of Ireland boss was clearly disgruntled by the 1-0 third-round replay defeat at Sincil Bank and admitted he was embarrassed, although he was quick to acknowledge that the best team had won.

“They deserved to win and overall their performance was better than us,” said McCarthy, whose 14th-placed Championship side visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

“I am disappointed and embarrassed.

“We should not be getting beat by a non-league side whether they are top of the National League or not. They were better than us and more competitive than us.

“They were very good and I can’t really give them any more praise than I have done already. They looked more up for it than us. Why that is I do not know.”

In reference to the tie being shown live by the BBC, McCarthy added: “If there had been only nine and a half thousand seen my embarrassment instead of how many million it would have been better.” Asked why his team had twice been outplayed by a team that plays three divisions lower, McCarthy answered: “If I knew that, I’d pack this job in, I’d write a book and I’ll tell Liverpool how they should have done it against Plymouth and everybody else who has suffered upsets in the cup going all the way back to Leeds against Colchester all those years ago.

“There’d be no cup upsets, there’d be no fun, you wouldn’t be talking to me and I wouldn’t be sat here embarrassed.”

The tie looked set for extra-time until Nathan Arnold struck for the Vanarama leaders in added time at the end.

Despite pressure on McCarthy being reported here and in Ireland, they will be looking for a third win in four Championship outings when the come to Town, beating Bristol City and Blackburn either side of a defeat to QPR.

Sutton, meanwhile, stunned 10-man AFC Wimbledon 3-1 to reach the fourth round for the first time since 1989.

The U’s will now host 1972 winners Leeds, while Lincoln welcome Championship high-flyers Brighton to Sincil Bank.

“I am just so proud of the boys,” said Lincoln boss Danny Cowley.

“We didn’t want it to go to extra-time as we have an important league game on Friday, so to score with just a few moments left was perfect timing.

“I thought we competed well and over two games, we have gone toe-to-toe with a Championship team. We were brilliant.

“It means everything to me, it is what you dream of. To see the fans with smiles on their faces and what it means to them, that’s what I will take from this win.”

Sutton actually fell behind to Tom Elliott’s ninth-minute header but AFC Wimbledon lost defender Paul Robinson to a red card six minutes later.

Roarie Deacon scored a 75th-minute equaliser and, with extra time looming, goals from Maxime Biamou and Dan Fitchett secured another famous win, 28 years after Sutton knocked out top-flight Coventry at the same stage.

“My emotion is one of unadulterated joy,” said Sutton manager Paul Doswell.

“I’m so pleased for my chairman, our directors who are all volunteers, for the 1,000 fans here and for the players.”