It’s the day many fans thought they would never see – Huddersfield Town are in the Premier League!

The fantastic Wembley success against Reading has catapulted Town to a whole new ball game both on and off the pitch.

No more Barnsley and Burton to think about for 2017-18.

Bring on Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal instead – and book another trip to Wembley because that’s where Tottenham are playing their home matches next season.

It’s a mouthwatering prospect, so make a note of this date: Wednesday, June 14.

That’s when the fixtures for the Premier League will be revealed on premierleague.com

The big kick-off is on the weekend of Saturday, August 12, when David Wagner’s side could be hosting top-flight football in Huddersfield for the first time since 1972.

Wagner wasn’t born the last time Town got promoted to the highest echelon back in 1969-70, when the likes of Terry Poole, Roy Ellam, Trevor Cherry, Jimmy Nicholson, Jimmy Lawson and Frank Worthington were the triumphant club heroes.

Now add the names of Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe, Elias Kachunga, Tommy Smith and Jonathan Hogg to that list.

Just weeks after selling 17,500 season cards at the fabulous price of £199, these new Town stars have achieved what many thought was impossible.

The atmosphere will be crackling inside the John Smith’s for every home game, but you can be sure there will be one particularly special fixture for Wagner.

The dates when Town play Liverpool home and away will probably be the first he looks for as he does battle with his close friend Jurgen Klopp, the Anfield boss who has guided his club into the Champions League next season.

No more pre-season friendlies between the two, this is serious business.

If Wagner is excited along with every single Town fan around the globe, what about chairman Dean Hoyle?

A lifelong fan himself, he’ll be bursting with pride at the achievement, not even a decade on from taking charge of the club.

He’ll be seeing his team taking on some of the best players in the world on the most high-profile stage of them all.

Commercially it’s massive – everyone talks about the play-off final being the richest in club football and worth around £200m – so Town will be operating on a whole new financial platform.

Having built so solidly to get Town promoted twice in his tenure, Hoyle is sure to have the long-term interests of the club at the forefront of his planning.

But Hoyle deserves every bit of praise going, not only for his personal investment in moving Town to this point, but in creating a training complex to be proud of at PPG Canalside, an atmosphere in the stadium to be proud of and, most importantly of all, a team to be proud of on the pitch.

Well done Town and bring it on.

Premier League here we come!

Next job will be to match last season’s squad-building over the summer window and create a playing roster with just one objective – to stay up!