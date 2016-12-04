Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be ball number 18 in the FA Cup third-round draw on Monday night.

David Wagner will be seeking his first cup win as the club’s head coach.

And Town will be targeting their first FA Cup triumph since beating Grimsby Town 3-2 at Blundell Park in round three in 2013/14.

Town have been beaten by Reading (ball number 32) in round three in each of the last two seasons.

The Royals won 1-0 in Huddersfield in 2014/15.

And last January, the pair drew 2-2 at the John Smith’s Stadium before Reading won the replay 5-2.

Town had Jonathan Hogg sent off after 27 minutes, when they were 2-0 up.

Those were Wagner’s first cup-ties as Town boss, and his side lost 2-1 at Shrewsbury Town in the first round of this season’s League Cup.

The FA Cup third-round draw will take place at 7.10pm, before Lincoln City and Oldham Athletic lock horns.

Former England captain and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will be alongside ex-Arsenal and England ace Ian Wright at the BT Tower in London.

The draw will be screened live on BBC Two and BT Sport.

At this stage clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter.

The third round ties will be played between January 6-9.