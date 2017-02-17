Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unsurprisingly, Huddersfield Town enter Saturday's fifth round FA Cup tie against Premier League Manchester City as huge underdogs.

Pep Guardiola's side are priced at 2/5 to win by SkyBet, while the Terriers are at 13/2 to knock out the Champions League hopefuls at the first time of asking.

A draw - which would not suit either side - is on offer at 19/5.

City will be without striker Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian broke a metatarsal against Bournemouth earlier this week, so either Sergio Aguero or Kelechi Iheanacho could be handed a start up front.

The Argentine is 8/13 to score in the 90 minutes, while the Nigerian is at 10/11.

For Town, Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells are priced at 9/4 to score anytime, while Izzy Brown and Collin Quaner are slightly further out at 3/1.

In terms of scorelines, SkyBet have City to win 2-0 at 6/1, 1-0 at 13/2 and 2-1 at 7/1.

The Premier League side are also at shorter odds to win the tie 3-0, 3-1, 4-0 or 4-1 than Town are to claim victory by any scoreline.

If you fancy Town to knock out City at the first time of asking, a 1-0 scoreline is at 20/1, 2-1 is at 22/1 and 2-0 and 3-2 are priced at 50/1.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola Share this video Watch Next

Town to win the tie from behind is at 25/1.

If you think a penalty will be awarded during the game - (not that Town are given many!) - that is priced at 9/4.

For some even longer odds, why not have a stab at Tommy Smith to score the first against his former side and Town to win 2-1 at 500/1?

Worth a quid for sure.