Unsurprisingly, Huddersfield Town enter Saturday's fifth round FA Cup tie against Premier League Manchester City as huge underdogs.
Pep Guardiola's side are priced at 2/5 to win by SkyBet, while the Terriers are at 13/2 to knock out the Champions League hopefuls at the first time of asking.
A draw - which would not suit either side - is on offer at 19/5.
City will be without striker Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian broke a metatarsal against Bournemouth earlier this week, so either Sergio Aguero or Kelechi Iheanacho could be handed a start up front.
The Argentine is 8/13 to score in the 90 minutes, while the Nigerian is at 10/11.
For Town, Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells are priced at 9/4 to score anytime, while Izzy Brown and Collin Quaner are slightly further out at 3/1.
In terms of scorelines, SkyBet have City to win 2-0 at 6/1, 1-0 at 13/2 and 2-1 at 7/1.
The Premier League side are also at shorter odds to win the tie 3-0, 3-1, 4-0 or 4-1 than Town are to claim victory by any scoreline.
If you fancy Town to knock out City at the first time of asking, a 1-0 scoreline is at 20/1, 2-1 is at 22/1 and 2-0 and 3-2 are priced at 50/1.
Town to win the tie from behind is at 25/1.
If you think a penalty will be awarded during the game - (not that Town are given many!) - that is priced at 9/4.
For some even longer odds, why not have a stab at Tommy Smith to score the first against his former side and Town to win 2-1 at 500/1?
Worth a quid for sure.