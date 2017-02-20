Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are at 125/1 to lift the FA Cup, despite holding Manchester City to a goalless draw at the weekend.

David Wagner's side drew Premier League Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals should they beat Pep Guardiola's superstars, and their odds drifted from 80/1 to 125/1 on BetVictor as a result.

Chelsea and Manchester City lead the betting at 3/1, while Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all come in at under 6/1.

Town's potential quarter-final opposition sit at 25/1, but were 14/1 ahead of the draw.

The Terriers are 14/1 to beat City at the Etihad in 90 minutes and are 6/1 to qualify for the next round.

City are priced at 1/6 to win the tie in 90 minutes and 1/12 to face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals.

FA Cup Outright prices from BetVictor:

Chelsea 3/1

Man City 3/1

Arsenal 10/3

Tottenham 7/2

Man United 6/1

Middlesbrough 25/1

Millwall 100/1

Town 125/1

Lincoln 150/1

Sutton United 750/1