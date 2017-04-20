Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have the opportunity to secure play-off football this weekend, with three points against Fulham securing at least an extra two matches for the Terriers.

The race for the other spots is also hotting up, with five teams vying for just four spots in the post-season tournament.

And as the pressure cranks up, so do the mind games between the head coaches of each club.

Here's what there bosses have had to say before this weekend's round of fixtures.

Jaap Stam

Former Manchester United defender turned Reading manager Jaap Stam praised his side's efforts this season and revealed he would be very happy if the Royals were to finish in the top six.

He told GetReading: “Some people ask me about whether we want to end up third or fourth in the table, but we’re not there yet.

“We need to be very happy if we can end up in the top six.

“You can say it’s better to play first away and then at home, but it’s already a great achievement from the team.

“If we finish in the top six, the players will have done a hell of a job.

“Then we’ll look at the two games and hopefully get to the final. But first we need to end up in the top six, so we’re not thinking about the final yet.”

David Wagner

The Huddersfield Town manager focused on the match against Fulham on Saturday, with a win securing play-off football for the Terriers.

He said: "Saturday against Fulham - a tough opponent - everybody knows this is the strongest offense in the division.

"We will make hopefully the right decisions in terms of our squad, starting XI, bench, that we will be able to use our match point.

"We are aware this is a match point - we have a match point at home, a match point against Fulham, where I think we have the chance to correct something."

Carlos Carvalhal

The Sheffield Wednesday boss has experienced the play-offs before, and this time he's determined to get the Owls back into the mix this season.

He told the Sheffield Star: “The most important thing is we are winning games. We are not here to break records. We are to achieve our goals.

“It is not important whether we have more or less points than last season.

“We are in a hard competition for the play-offs.

“The competition is more hard than last season so we focus on the Derby game.

“We have three finals left and we must focus on each game.”

Slavisa Jokanovic

The Fulham manager was not focusing on the bigger picture - just the crunch clash with Town on Saturday.

He told the Evening Standard: "I'm not thinking about who will be chasing us or which team we will be chasing.

"We need to concentrate on our work and the next game [against Huddersfield].

"At the end we are playing against a top Championship team who are still fighting directly for promotion. We will try and take control ourselves.”

Gary Monk

The Leeds United boss was confident ahead of his side's trip to Burton Albion this weekend.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I don't envisage us missing out.

“It's a little bit unfortunate that we have found a year which is ultra competitive. 82 points could just get you in.

"There will be no-one more determined than the players, for sure. The key is to leave everything out on the pitch.”