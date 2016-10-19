Preston boss Simon Grayson is impressed with the way David Wagner has instilled a tough streak in Huddersfield Town.

Wagner, 45 today, was appointed as Town’s head coach last November and has started his first full season in charge in eye-catching fashion.

Wins in eight of the first 12 Championship matches have placed Town among the pace-setters and they are looking for another three points at Deepdale tonight.

Grayson led Town into the second tier via the play-offs in 2012 and tipped his cap to Wagner’s influence on his former club when speaking to Preston’s club website.

WATCH: David Wagner reflects on the defeat to Wednesday and looks ahead to Preston

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“There has been a big change in culture since David Wagner went in there. They have progressed a lot,” said Grayson, who watched the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

“What they have changed this year is that they are a little bit harder to beat.

“They were giving away goals last year, which they haven’t been this year and the defeats or draws that they had last year, they have been able to turn into victories and have ended up top of the league for such a long period of time.

“Once you get on a roll it is easy to try and keep that going, because of the belief of everyone.

WATCH: David Wganer says it's business as usual before the Preston match

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“The way they play, we have to be very focused on what we need to do in order to get the win.”

Town will not be expecting an easy trip either. Wagner is aware that the Lilywhites have won each of their last three home matches without conceding, with Aston Villa, Wigan and Cardiff all leaving with nothing.

They will have to do without midfielder John Welsh this time, with the veteran having injured a calf in Saturday’s creditable 2-2 draw with Brighton.

The 32-year-old, who has just signed a one-year contract extension, said: “It is looking like it could be a couple of weeks. But I’m a quick healer and hopefully it won’t be that long.”