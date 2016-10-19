Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

What Preston boss Simon Grayson says about David Wagner's reign at Huddersfield Town

We will have to be very focused

David Wagner and Simon Grayson

Preston boss Simon Grayson is impressed with the way David Wagner has instilled a tough streak in Huddersfield Town.

Wagner, 45 today, was appointed as Town’s head coach last November and has started his first full season in charge in eye-catching fashion.

Wins in eight of the first 12 Championship matches have placed Town among the pace-setters and they are looking for another three points at Deepdale tonight.

Grayson led Town into the second tier via the play-offs in 2012 and tipped his cap to Wagner’s influence on his former club when speaking to Preston’s club website.

WATCH: David Wagner reflects on the defeat to Wednesday and looks ahead to Preston

WATCH: David Wagner reflects on the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and looks ahead to Preston
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“There has been a big change in culture since David Wagner went in there. They have progressed a lot,” said Grayson, who watched the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

“What they have changed this year is that they are a little bit harder to beat.

“They were giving away goals last year, which they haven’t been this year and the defeats or draws that they had last year, they have been able to turn into victories and have ended up top of the league for such a long period of time.

“Once you get on a roll it is easy to try and keep that going, because of the belief of everyone.

WATCH: David Wganer says it's business as usual before the Preston match

WATCH: David Wagner says it's business as usual before the Preston match
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“The way they play, we have to be very focused on what we need to do in order to get the win.”

Town will not be expecting an easy trip either. Wagner is aware that the Lilywhites have won each of their last three home matches without conceding, with Aston Villa, Wigan and Cardiff all leaving with nothing.

They will have to do without midfielder John Welsh this time, with the veteran having injured a calf in Saturday’s creditable 2-2 draw with Brighton.

The 32-year-old, who has just signed a one-year contract extension, said: “It is looking like it could be a couple of weeks. But I’m a quick healer and hopefully it won’t be that long.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Your best moments of the season so far Schindler loves Town's busy schedule Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Huddersfield Town backing Hands Off HRI
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Find out how many Huddersfield Town fans are following their team to Preston North End

David Wagner's army on the march

Related Tags

People
David Wagner
Simon Grayson
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town to be refereed by the same officials twice in a week
  2. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss sees funny side of Sheffield Wednesday's note grab
  3. David Wagner
    How Huddersfield Town have adapted training pattern ahead of Preston North End trip
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: Your team to face the Lilywhites tonight
  5. David Wagner
    Happy birthday to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent