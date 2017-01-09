LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Port Vale fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town are 100/1 to win the FA Cup.

The odds on David Wagner’s side lifting the famous trophy have been cut from 200/1 in the wake of the 4-0 third-round win at home to Port Vale .

It was Wagner’s first cup win as Town head coach.

The fourth-round draw takes place on Monday night, starting at 7.10, and will be shown live on BBC Two.

Town have won the FA Cup just once - back in 1922, when they beat Preston North End 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The last of their five final appearances was in 1938, when they lost 1-0 after extra time to Preston at Wembley.

Since the War, Town have failed to get beyond the quarter-finals.

And they have made that stage only twice, in 1954/55 and 1971/72.

Manchester City and Chelsea are joint favourites to win the Cup at 9/2 with BoyleSports.

Arsenal are 11/2, Manchester United 11/2, Liverpool 6/1 and Tottenham Hotspur 8/1.

The most-fancied Championship side are Newcastle United at 50/1.