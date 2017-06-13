Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be playing Premier League football for the first time ever this season, with the John Smith's Stadium also set for a debut on popular video game FIFA.

The newest edition of the game - FIFA 18 - is scheduled for release in September and will feature Huddersfield Town in the top flight.

But what ratings should Town's promotion heroes be given on the game ahead of their maiden season in the Premier League?

You can have your say by setting their ratings on our interactive sliders below.

Goalkeepers

Danny Ward

FIFA 17 rating: 66

Joel Coleman

FIFA 17 rating: 55

Defenders

Tommy Smith

FIFA 17 rating: 68

Mark Hudson

FIFA 17 rating: 68

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

FIFA 17 rating: 62

Martin Cranie

FIFA 17 rating: 68

Chris Lowe

FIFA 17 rating: 73

Christopher Schindler

FIFA 17 rating: 71

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

FIFA 17 rating: 62

Michael Hefele

FIFA 17 rating: 67

Midfielders

Dean Whitehead

FIFA 17 rating: 70

Jonathan Hogg

FIFA 17 rating: 71

Sean Scannell

FIFA 17 rating: 69

Philip Billing

FIFA 17 rating: 62

Aaron Mooy

FIFA 17 rating: 76

Harry Bunn

FIFA 17 rating: 67

Jack Payne

FIFA 17 rating: 67

Rajiv Van La Parra

FIFA 17 rating: 68

Joe Lolley

FIFA 17 rating: 67

Kasey Palmer

FIFA 17 rating: 67

Regan Booty

FIFA 17 rating: 51

Izzy Brown

FIFA 17 rating: 68

Forwards

Elias Kachunga

FIFA 17 rating: 69

Nahki Wells

FIFA 17 rating: 71

Collin Quaner

FIFA 17 rating: 66