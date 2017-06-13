Huddersfield Town will be playing Premier League football for the first time ever this season, with the John Smith's Stadium also set for a debut on popular video game FIFA.
The newest edition of the game - FIFA 18 - is scheduled for release in September and will feature Huddersfield Town in the top flight.
But what ratings should Town's promotion heroes be given on the game ahead of their maiden season in the Premier League?
You can have your say by setting their ratings on our interactive sliders below.
Goalkeepers
Danny Ward
FIFA 17 rating: 66
Joel Coleman
FIFA 17 rating: 55
Defenders
Tommy Smith
FIFA 17 rating: 68
Mark Hudson
FIFA 17 rating: 68
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis
FIFA 17 rating: 62
Martin Cranie
FIFA 17 rating: 68
Chris Lowe
FIFA 17 rating: 73
Christopher Schindler
FIFA 17 rating: 71
Jon Gorenc Stankovic
FIFA 17 rating: 62
Michael Hefele
FIFA 17 rating: 67
Midfielders
Dean Whitehead
FIFA 17 rating: 70
Jonathan Hogg
FIFA 17 rating: 71
Sean Scannell
FIFA 17 rating: 69
Philip Billing
FIFA 17 rating: 62
Aaron Mooy
FIFA 17 rating: 76
Harry Bunn
FIFA 17 rating: 67
Jack Payne
FIFA 17 rating: 67
Rajiv Van La Parra
FIFA 17 rating: 68
Joe Lolley
FIFA 17 rating: 67
Kasey Palmer
FIFA 17 rating: 67
Regan Booty
FIFA 17 rating: 51
Izzy Brown
FIFA 17 rating: 68
Forwards
Elias Kachunga
FIFA 17 rating: 69
Nahki Wells
FIFA 17 rating: 71
Collin Quaner
FIFA 17 rating: 66