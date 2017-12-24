Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Crouch will tick off another item on his bucket list tomorrow - spending Christmas night in Huddersfield!

The 36-year-old frontman is in the Stoke City squad preparing to take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium in what is set to be a rip-roaring Boxing Day clash.

Speaking in his Daily Mail column, Crouch revealed wife Abbey Clancy has refused to cook Christmas Dinner before he leaves to join up with the squad and will wave him off to spend Christmas night on his own.

Crouch said: “I’ve had a few interesting experiences in terms of where I’ve spent Christmas in my career, but this year’s will be right up there: a night in Huddersfield is one to tick off the bucket list!

“Every year when the fixtures are published in June, the first thing you do is scan to see where your Boxing Day game will be.

“You hope and pray you will get a home game – so you can spend some time with your family and sleep in your own bed.

“Having a proper Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebration is something I’m going to look forward to when I eventually retire but, until that day comes, I’m happy to grin and bear it.

“I’ve never been to Huddersfield before, so there is a first time for everything.

“So on Christmas Day, we will train in the afternoon before heading up to West Yorkshire.

“Usually, a late session on December 25 means you at least get to have lunch at home with the family, but I’ve even been denied that pleasure.

“When I told (wife) Abbey that we were not reporting until late afternoon and made the suggestion we could have lunch about 12.30pm, the excitement on my behalf was not matched.

“Not a chance she said. If you think I’ve getting up and peeling spuds for you at 9am, you must be absolutely mental!

“Maybe in the early days of us being together, she might have been more receptive, but this year I know it’s presents, breakfast and then I’m off. Merry Christmas!”

That’s all well and good, but I think Peter has got one thing wrong - he has been to Huddersfield before.

He has obviously forgotten being in the QPR starting line-up against Town at the stadium back in April 2001, when his side lost 2-1 to a last-minute Delroy Facey strike, after Andy Thomson had wiped out Dean Gorre’s opener.