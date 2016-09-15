Huddersfield Town have enjoyed their best start to a season since 1952 this campaign under the tutelage of David Wagner.

Town's fearless squad have gone to Newcastle United and Aston Villa and taken four points, as well as beating Brentford, Leeds United and Barnsley - with an unlucky 1-0 defeat away at Brighton to only blip on the record.

After seven games last season Town had notched up six points thanks to a win at doomed Charlton Athletic and three draws - a far cry from the 16 already in the bank this year.

But what do the stats say about Town's flying start? And what do they reveal about the gegenpressing style of football David Wagner has implemented?

WATCH: Tommy Smith believes the players have bought in to David Wagner's style of football

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

For one, the amount of tackles Town have won has gone up since last year.

Over the course of the 2015/16 campaign Town won 72.3% of the 800 tackles they made.

That figure has risen to 76.8% of the 151 made already this campaign.

Town are on course to make 992 tackles over the whole season, 192 more than in the last campaign and would win 762 of them - if the tackles won percentage were to stay the same.

But tackling is a major part of Wagner's high-intensity game - what does the boss' Dortmund-esque style mean in front of goal?

Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images David Wagner in his role as head coach of Borussia Dortmund II

Believe it or not, Town are shooting less than they did last season, but more accurately.

Shot accuracy has gone up from 43.2% last year to 46.6% this campaign.

Over the course of the last campaign Town took 440 digs at goal and seven games in this time around they have had 58.

If the same amount of shots per game were to be unleashed for the rest of the season, Town would notch 381 attempts - 59 less than the previous season, but a conversion rate of 15.5% compared to last year's 13.4% sees them score the same amount of goals - 59.

It's worth noting that away matches and Aston Villa and Newcastle could well have affected Town's shooting stats however.

WATCH: David Wagner claims QPR's 6-0 midweek to Newcastle means nothing ahead of the weekend

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Given the two tricky away fixtures, what is more impressive is the limited amount of chances Town have allowed their opponents.

Town have faced 25 shots on target so far this campaign, conceding five goals.

Last year 185 shots were fired at Town's goal, 70 of which hit the back of the net - but Wagner's side are on course to face just 164 shots on target this year, with 33 creeping over the line.

And the stats you might expect to see raised this year certainly are.

Town's passing accuracy has gone from 76.8% last year to 79.2% this campaign, with Wagner's team on course to attempt 22,592 passes this season compared to 20,956 last year.

And 17,901 of those are set to be successful - 1,799 more than last year's total.

One of the main factors behind those stats is Aaron Mooy, who has attempted the second most passes in the league this season with 499 - finding the target with 429 of those.

Only Fulham's Kevin McDonald has attempted more with 531.

The dribble success rate has also jumped up from 51.2% to 60.2% this campaign, with 133 successful dribbles completed in the opening seven matches.

Town are on course to finish 874 successfully this season - 58 more than they managed last year.

Finally, one statistic which has dropped significantly is the crossing accuracy.

WATCH: David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Last year 18% of Town's crosses found a blue and white man, but this year the success rate has dropped to 12.1%

Town have attempted less crosses this campaign - they on course for 598 this year compared to last year's 645 - but only 11 of the 80 Town have swung in have picked out a team-mate.

But Town don't and won't score many goals from crosses this season.

Wagner's football philosophy has been implemented and - judging on stats alone -the players have bought into it superbly.

Short passes, harrying of the opposition and a clinical edge in front of goal is all shown by the Opta stats and long may it continue.