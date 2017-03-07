Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has a strong record against his former club Huddersfield Town.

The 56-year-old took charge of the Terriers from 1999 to 2000, guiding them to eighth place in the second tier in his only full season in charge - narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

The boss lasted just 11 matches the following season before being sacked with Town lying in 23rd place in Division One with just six points to their name.

Bruce had come up against Town just twice in his managerial career before joining the Terriers, losing 1-0 against them in his first match against the Terriers with Sheffield United thanks to a Wayne Allison strike.

That victory for Town came on September 5 1998, but since then the West Yorkshire outfit have failed to secure a league win over any of Bruce's other sides.

Sheffield United won the reverse fixture in the 1998/99 season despite a Marcus Stewart penalty and the manage next returned to face his former side in the 2012/13 campaign with Hull City.

Bruce's Tigers notched a 2-0 victory over Town at the KC Stadium, before beating Mark Robins' side 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium in late March.

The match in Hull that season saw Bruce's son, Alex - a former Town loanee - handed a red card after the final whistle for shoving striker Alan Lee.

The manager dubbed Lee a "cheat" and claimed the melee began because of an elbow thrown by the former Town fan favourite.

Th forward was handed a retrospective red and a three-match ban for his part in the fracas.

The following season, Premier League Hull dumped Town out of the League Cup thanks to a second-half Nick Proschwitz goal.

The most recent two times the manager has come up against Town came last season.

The Tigers hosted Town on the opening day, with goals from Sam Clucas and Chuba Akpom sealing a 2-0 victory for recently relegated Hull.

Town earned a point at the John Smith's Stadium in the reverse fixture, but should have taken all three.

Jamie Paterson put the hosts ahead in the 40th minute, before Abel Hernandez levelled for Bruce's men.

A Harry Maguire own goal in the final minute of regulation time looked set to deliver all three points for Town, but Adama Diomande equalised for the Tigers in th 93rd minute.

Hull went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, while a victory and two draws in Town's three following matches helped secure their Championship status for the 2016/19 season.