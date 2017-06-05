The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town achieved promotion to the Premier League a week ago today with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Reading FC at Wembley.

It was an early start for most Town fans, with the coaches departing from Huddersfield at 7.15am.

The Examiner was up early doors too, with the live blog running from 7am all the way through the day till the evening's celebrations.

In the middle of that was arguably the biggest match in Town's history, with a prize worth up to £200m at stake at Wembley.

In the grid below you can find most of our extensive coverage, starting with the early morning live blog and ending with a recap of the magnificent day in the capital.

Not all of our stories could fit on the grid, but be sure to explore Examiner.co.uk and our Facebook and Twitter pages for even more coverage of the incredible bank holiday Monday.