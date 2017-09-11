Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be playing West Ham United at the London Stadium next Monday night.

They would, of course, have been meeting at West Ham’s famous old Upton Park – or Boleyn Ground as it was known – had the Hammers not made the move across the capital.

So what is happening at Upton Park?

What has happened to the old ground?

And what is going to be there in the future?

Well, the answers are quite simple.

West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town: Pick your team to take on the Hammers

The old ground has now just about been completely demolished.

By January this year, bulldozers had started removing terraces and part of the iconic Bobby Moore Stand and, by June, there was pretty much just piles of rubble, iron girders and just a few structures left.

Going up in its place will be a development called Upton Gardens, featuring around 800 new homes with a postcode of E13, being built by Barratt London.

West Ham played 112 years at the Boleyn Ground.

Town’s last visit there was in September 1997, when they lost 3-0 in the League Cup to a John Hartson hat trick.

Town’s team that day was Steve Francis, Darren Edmondson, Simon Collins, Andy Morrison, Steve Jenkins, Kevin Gray, Alex Dyer, Rob Edwards, Lee Makel, Andy Payton and Marcus Stewart. On the bench were Wayne Burnett, Ian Lawson and goalkeeper Derek O’Connor.

Dyer, who returned as a coach at Town under Chris Powell, had given Town a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the John Smith’s Stadium, but they went out 3-1 overall.