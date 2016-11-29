Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s lack of sharpness at both ends of the pitch is concerning supporters.

A run of four points from the last 21 available is focusing attention, even though David Wagner’s side remain in the play-off places following the 2-1 home reversal to Wigan Athletic.

And with the January transfer window just a month away, most followers believe the German head coach needs to look seriously at performances and do some New Year market business to help Town get back to their early-season form.

Supporter Terry, from Lincoln, told www.examiner.co.uk : “The season is slowly slipping away.

“We don’t have the sharpness, energy and hunger we had early season.

“Another case of sloppy defending, not creating enough chances and not taking the ones we are creating.

“Can’t see anything better than a mid-table finish and wonder where the next win is going to come from.”

He added Town were “marginally better than a very poor side”, while Chris Green from Dalton says he can’t believe it’s the same team which was so vibrant and positive at the start of the season.

Jim, from Greetland, says Town are too one-dimensional, while Tristan of Roberttown questions: “Our style of play leaves us vulnerable to the counter attack, so why don’t we have centre backs with speed?

“It goes to show that our initial good run was down to a lot of good fortune. Having said that, if the two penalty decisions had gone our way we’d have certainly got at least a point.”

Bill, from Birkby, however, doesn’t feel Town are far off the mark.

“What’s gone wrong? Not a lot, really,” he ventures.

“We’ve been lacking in the air and for pace at both ends of the pitch all season, but slightly better form and luck has hidden these faults.

“Oh for a Ricky Lambert (or, God bless him, an Andrew Booth) so we don’t have to score perfect goals all the time.”

See action from the Wigan match:

Lifelong fan Chief, of Shelley, has seen it all before.

“Same old story on the stats – loads of possession, pretty sideways passing yet more points dropped against average sides,” he says.

“Lack of cutting edge, unable to defend and confidence looking low. Not many positives to take from game.

“Need to stop this slide quickly. Need to be busy in the January transfer window.”

Pointing to the same problems, Luis of Holmfirth says: “Overall not a bad performance but need to improve at the back and be more clinical going forward.

“The fact we should have had two penalties, maybe three, highlights the fact we are putting together some dangerous attacking football.

“The defence is a worry, though, as we continue to control most games but concede needless goals on the counter.

“Perhaps we could do with a more experienced centre back to calm things down when the window opens in January.”

Colin, based in Elland, is far less enthusiastic.

“Very poor, too many mistakes, lacked ideas and again no forward penetration – we need a big striker who can head a ball,” he says.

“In danger of falling into a relegation battle at Christmas as we are losing to teams we simply have to beat.

“Concerned we lose too much possession and concede on the break.”

John, who lives in Birchencliffe, agrees.

“Poor display with negative tactics, too much sideways and backwards passing when we were losing,” is his verdict.

“In need of a big centre forward who can head the ball and also hold the ball up.”