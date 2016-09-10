Less than six months ago Karim Matmour was celebrating his first and only goal in a Huddersfield Town shirt as the side romped to a 4-1 victory against Leeds United.

After going a goal down at Elland Road through a Stuart Dallas header in the 22nd minute, David Wagner's men equalised near half-time through captain Mark Hudson.

LOOK: Match Action from Leeds United 1 Huddersfield Town 4, 19.03.16

Harry Bunn gave Town the lead in the 69th minute before the Algerian came off the bench to make it 3-1 just minutes later with a tap-in from close range.

Nahki Wells then rounded off the scoring to cap a memorable West Yorkshire derby victory - atoning for his penalty being saved by Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri.

But whatever happened to Karim Matmour after the derby win?

Matmour became David Wagner's first permanent signing on January 20th after a successful trial at the club, signing a contract until the end of the 2015-16 season.

The attacking midfielder made his debut as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat away to Brighton and Hove Albion a few days later before making his first full start in the 3-2 defeat against Cardiff City on January 30.

After scoring against Leeds, Matmour went on to make a further six appearances for the club, mainly coming off from the bench as he struggled to make an impact at the John Smith's Stadium.

WATCH: The amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds last season

He made his last appearance for the club in the 5-1 defeat at home to Brentford before being released in the summer after the club declined to activate a clause to extend his stay in Yorkshire for another year.

The 31-year-old then signed a two-year-contract with German second division side 1860 Munich before making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Greuther Furth.

So far he has made four appearances for the German side, picking up three bookings and scoring his first goal in the 2-1 German Cup win over Karlsruhe on Saturday, August 20.