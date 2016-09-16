Whatever happened to QPR's former Huddersfield Town loan defender Jack Robinson?

Huddersfield Town fans will be interested to see old boys Alex Smithies and Joel Lynch in the colours of Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

But what of Jack Robinson, the former Liverpool player who was a loanee left-back at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2014/15?

WATCH: Your guide to Huddersfield Town vs QPR

Robinson, now 23, played 31 games before damaging his right knee during the 1-1 draw at Birmingham City in March 2015.

While the then-England Under 21 international underwent surgery, Town brought in Reece James on a temporary deal from Manchester United.

It was a serious injury. and one from which Robinson, who had been immediately loaned to Town after leaving Anfield for Loftus Road, is still getting over.

He turned out in QPR’s 2-1 home Championship win over Charlton Athletic in April, winning the fans’ man-of-the-match award.

But that was the last they have seen of him after he suffered further problems with the joint during pre-season.

It’s a big shame for the Warrington-born player, who made 11 Liverpool appearances.

He also had loan stints at Wolves and Blackpool before his £1m move to QPR.

While ex-Town centre-back Lynch has suffered a couple of injuries since his £1.2m summer switch (the eventual fee could reach £1.5m), QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has a number of ongoing concerns.

Midfielder James Perch sustained a knee injury during Tuesday’s 6-0 home drubbing by Newcastle United.

And strikers Sebastian Polter (hip) and Jamie Mackie (ankle) are both out.

But midfielder Massimo Luongo, an Australian international teammate of Town’s Aaron Mooy, is back after illness.