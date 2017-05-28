Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown will discuss his future with his agent after Monday's Championship play-off final.

The midfield maestro has become a firm favourite at the John Smith's Stadium since joining on loan in January, with many of the Town faithful keen to snap him up on a permanent deal should the Terriers find the cash.

But Brown himself revealed that he has had no conversation with his agent over his future just yet, with such a talk scheduled for after the "biggest game of his life".

In a wide-ranging interview with Football.London , Brown said: "To be fair there has been no conversation from me or my agent or anything like that about what is going to happen next season with Huddersfield or Chelsea.

"Me and my agent have said we are not going to speak about anything until after the final.

"I can't be thinking about next season when the biggest game of my life is coming up so I don't want to put that kind of pressure or stress on me to think about what is going to happen in the future when the present is the most important thing.

"Whatever happens next season, I always will love Huddersfield.

"It's a big part of me and they have helped me to get to where I am now so I am thankful for that."

