When Huddersfield Town face QPR this weekend at Loftus Road, the Hoops will be without ex-Town defender Jack Robinson.
Robinson suffered a hamstring injury against Norwich City back in November and has since been steadily working his way back to fitness.
The 23-year-old had a loan spell at Town back in the 2014-15 season.
The full back was brought in by the then manager Chris Powell, and played 30 times in the blue and white stripes.
Robinson, however, suffered a bad injury in the early point of his Town loan, jarring a knee in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.
After a scan on the injury, it was said Robinson needed surgery, leaving him facing nine to 12 months on the sidelines.
This latest long lay off for Robinson has once again stopped him getting into his stride with the London club.
Manager Ian Holloway says he is looking forward to Robinson’s return and is confident the player can come back stronger than ever.
He told Get West London: “Robbo is a Liverpudlian - they’re made of tough stuff.
“I love his enthusiasm, I think the kid in his first game for me was the best player, he was outstanding against Norwich.
“He’s had a rough time since, but some people are like that, sometimes, the injury does flare up, as well as other things.”
He continued: “I have no doubts that we’ll get him over it, he’ll learn to manage his own ailments and find a way to get more games under his belt, as he’s a fantastic player.
“He absolutely epitomises what I want at this football club, if you go through adversity you’re going to be better.”