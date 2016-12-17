Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Don’t be surprised if Huddersfield Town’s leading scorer Elias Kachunga is otherwise distracted this weekend.

That’s because his parent club FC Ingolstadt play Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow fresh from having caused the biggest upset in German football this season.

The mates of 24-year-old Kachunga - who took his season tally to nine with both in the 2-1 win at Norwich City - at Ingolstadt may be second-bottom of the Bundesliga table as they head to Leverkusen, but they have been boosted by a stunning victory over RB Leipzig last time out.

That win against Leipzig sent shock-waves around Germany because they were top, and the defeat cost them leadership on goal difference to Bayern Munich.

They won with ten men on the field at the end, too, as Australian forward Matthew Leckie – a Socceroos colleague of Aaron Mooy – picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 90th minute.

The home side held on for a famous victory, only their second of the season and certainly the most unexpected in Germany’s top division.

Ingolstadt have had a hard time of it in the league so far, winning two, drawing three and losing nine of their 14 fixtures.

Since Kachunga has been at Town, he has settled into West Yorkshire life well, and has contributed superbly on the pitch.

He is Town’s top scorer with nine goals and a firm favourite among the fans for his workrate, enthusiasm and finishing.