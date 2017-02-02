Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are hoping to see their team notch a 16th win of the Championship season against Brighton tonight.

Punters will have noted Town are slight favourites with home advantage, while others have been looking for the main danger’s to the hopes of David Wagner’s side.

Many point straight to Brighton’s 15-goal top scorer Glenn Murray, especially as he will be playing his first match since making his £3m move permanent.

Others believe Chuba Akpom, signed on loan from Arsenal in the transfer window, will hit the ground running for Chris Hughton at the John Smith's, where the Sky TV cameras are already in place.

Tomer Hemed could be another candidate, too, with his eight goals so far in all competitions.

But perhaps it’s a Frenchman, rather than those two Englishmen and Israeli, who Town should be most wary of.

That’s because Anthony Knockaert has scored five goals in five appearances against Town in his career!

The 25-year-old did, of course, score the winner for Brighton against Town on the south coast earlier this season.

Previously, in Leicester colours, he scored two doubles against Town in the 2012-13 season as the Foxes won 2-0 at the John Smith’s and 6-1 on their home turf.

You have been warned!