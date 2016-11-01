Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's David Wagner was handed August's Championship Manager of the month award after he guided his side to four wins and a draw out of five league matches.

The award topped off an incredible start to the season for Town, but the Terriers' momentum has ground to a halt in recent weeks.

Three defeats out of five matches have taken the German head coach's name out of the frame for this month's award, but he will be hoping to be in the mix for December's prize as the last four managers to receive the award in the final month of the year has seen his team finish in the top three.

Here Adam Whiteside takes a look at three contenders for October's Manager of the Month award as well as the Player of the Month award.

Championship Managers of the Month

Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United)

Benitez's Newcastle United have now established a three-point lead at the top of the Championship table following a terrific run of form that saw them win all five of their Championship fixtures as well as progressing to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The Toon started the month with a narrow victory over basement club Rotherham United thanks to a Christian Atsu strike. Benitez's boys really hit their stride in mid-October with comfortable victories over Brentford and Barnsley with striker Dwight Gayle grabbing four in two games.

Goals kept coming for the Magpies as they put three past Ipswich at home before a 6-0 demolition of Preston in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle finished the month with a second victory in a week over North End with Aleksandar Mitrovic notching a double.

Chris Hughton (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Newcastle weren't the only Championship side to remain unbeaten in October as Chris Hughton's Brighton and Hove Albion earned thirteen from a possible fifteen points.

Brighton began the month with an impressive away victory at Hillsborough with Sam Baldock and Anthony Knockaert sealing victory over last years play-off finalists. The only points dropped by Brighton in October came in a 2-2 draw with Preston as Simon Makienok snatched a point for the visitors.

The Seagulls got back to winning ways with 1-0 victories over Wolves and Wigan - Baldock and Dale Stephens with the crucial goals.

Brighton ended October with a crushing 5-0 win against promotion rivals Norwich City at the AMEX. Knockaert and Lewis Dunk found the net alongside Glenn Murray who racked up a hat trick.

Garry Monk (Leeds United)

As painful as it may be to admit, Garry Monk's Leeds United found form in October losing just one game and climbing up to 9th in the Championship table. Monk also took his side into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Leeds got the month off to a strong start with a 2-1 victory against Barnsley as Kyle Bartley and Pablo Hernandez both got on the scoresheet.

Leeds' only loss of the month followed as they were defeated at Pride Park. A draw with Wigan got United back on track but it could have been more if not for Shaun MacDonald's last minute equaliser.

A Silvio own-goal meant that Leeds earned all three points at Molineux against Wolves. With confidence high Leeds knocked Norwich out of the EFL Cup on penalties and finished the month with a 2-0 win against Burton Albion. Wood scored his second of the month and Souleymane Doukara rounded the game off in the 96th minute.

Championship Players of the Month

Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United)

When Newcastle brought in former Palace and Peterborough striker Gayle questions were asked, but he has proved his doubters wrong as he sits at the top of the Championship top goalscorer chart.

Gayle had another impressive month in October which saw him find the net four times for the Magpies as they maintained their position at the top of the league.

The 26-year-old scored doubles against both Brentford and Barnsley. Gayle fired a low shot to double Newcastle's lead against Brentford before his tap-in trebled their advantage.

Against Barnsley, Gayle managed to bundle home when the Tykes failed to clear a corner and found the net again midway through the second half from the edge of the box after a neat throughball from Matt Ritchie.

Chris Martin (Fulham)

Despite having a mixed month with two wins, two losses and a draw, Fulham striker Chris Martin was consistent as he scored four goals in five games for the Cottagers.

Martin headed the final goal at Oakwell in a 4-2 victory as Fulham twice came from behind against Barnsley. The Scot earned Fulham a draw a week later against his former club Norwich when he finished off a neat solo effort to make it 2-2.

Fulham's last game of the month was a comfortable 5-0 victory against Huddersfield Town in which Martin scored twice.

Martin opened the scoring when he directed his effort past Danny Ward and he doubled his account for the afternoon when he calmly slotted home from the penalty spot to extend the host's lead to four.

Chris Wood (Leeds United)

Leeds lost just one of their six games in all competitions in October and one man who was crucial in this turn of form was forward Chris Wood who scored three important goals.

Wood failed to score in Leeds' opening two games against Barnsley and Derby but did cause a ton of problems for the Tykes' defence in their 2-1 victory. The forward did put Leeds ahead in their game against Wigan however by bringing down Hadi Sacko's cross before volleying home.

Another strong performance against Wolves was followed by a 109th minute equaliser in the EFL Cup against Norwich. Wood also bagged his spot kick in the shootout.

In Leeds' final game of the month Wood was instrumental once again as he converted from the penalty spot to give his side the lead in the 83rd minute against Burton Albion.