Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy lost out to Barnsley’s Conor Hourihane in the vote for the Sky Bet Championship player of the month award for August.

The judges’ decision to opt for the Irishman denied Town a double after David Wagner took the manager of the month prize.

Fulham’s Tom Cairney, like Hourihane and Mooy a midfielder, and Wolves full-back Matt Doherty were the other contenders.

The decision was made by Sky Sports’ English Football League expert Don Goodman, English Football League communications director Mark Rowan, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet football trading manager Paul Lowery.

Cork-born Hourihane joined Barnsley from Plymouth Argyle in 2014 having previously played for Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

The 25-year-old helped the Reds win promotion from League One last season.

He has made a bright start to life in the second tier, scoring twice in five outings.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Although he’s stepped up a league, Conor’s performances have continued to improve and the award shows the strides he’s making.

“It’s fully deserved and hopefully now if he keeps this run of form going and reproduces it in the next month he’ll be pushing for an international call-up.”

Hourihane, who represented the Republic of Ireland at Under 21 level, said: “It’s fantastic to get recognition, especially at Championship level.

“We’ve all had a good start as a team and I hope we can keep it up.

“It’s nice to receive an award like this and it just gives me more motivation to try and win another.

“But I would be just as happy if one of my teammates won one as well.”

Barnsley, who are third, go to Preston North End tomorrow.

On-loan Manchester City man Mooy, back from international duty with Australia, is in contention for a seventh Town start in the big derby at Leeds United.