There could be one face Huddersfield Town fans may not be familiar with when the side take on Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup this evening (kick off 7.45pm).

With defenders Martin Cranie and Jon Gorenc-Stankovic both out injured, German head coach David Wagner could call on the services of 17-year-old Jordan Williams.

The boss has already suggested the academy graduate, who can play centre-back or right-back, is in his thoughts as he looks to rotate his squad to spare the legs of his regular back four.

Williams, who hails from Meltham, has risen through the youth set up at Town after joining the club at the age of nine.

The local lad has already featured for the first-team during pre-season, making appearances in the 3-1 win away at Bury FC and the 3-2 defeat at 2.Bundesliga outfit SV Sandhausen.

However, after signing his first professional contract with the club last season, which runs until June 2019, any appearance tonight would be a competitive senior debut for the youngster.

Fact File

Born: 22 October 1999 (age 17) Huddersfield

Height: 1.79 m

Number: 46

Position: Centre-Back (Right-Back)