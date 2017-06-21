Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will take on Bundesliga II champions VfB Stuttgart in Austria on Tuesday, August 1.

The friendly match against the German side is Town's first in their European training camp as the Terriers step up preparations for their debut season in the Premier League.

The match kicks off in Schwaz at 6pm local time.

But who are VfB Stuttgart? And which players will Town have to keep quiet in the friendly fixture?

Here's a brief rundown of the Bundesliga side.

Name

Verein für Bewegungsspiele Stuttgart 1893 e. V.

Nickname

Die Roten (The Reds), Die Schwaben (The Swabians)

Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Arena (cap. 60,469)

Division

Bundesliga

Manager

Hannes Wolf

History

Bundesliga winners: 1950, 1952, 1984, 1992, 2007

2. Bundesliga winners: 2017

DFB-Pokal winners: 1954, 1958, 1997

German Super Cup winners: 1992

UEFA Cup runners-up: 1988-89

VfB Stuttgart was founded in 1893 originally as a rugby club, before establishing a football team in 1908.

VfB won division titles in the Gauliga Wurttemberg in 1935, 1937, 1938, 1940 and 1943, before the system collapsed in the 1944/45 season due to the outbreak of World War II.

The side went on to play in the Oberliga Sud through the 1950s, winning titles in 1946, 1952 and 1954, being crowned national champions in 1950 and 1952 and triumphing in the DFB-Pokal in 1954 and 1958.

VfB struggled shortly after the Bundesliga was formed in 1963, with Stuttgart unable to keep up with the changing professionalism of the game.

They were relegated to the second tier in 1975, but were promoted just two years later, scoring 100 goals to blast themselves back to the top flight.

VfB's best European finish came in 1989 when a Jurgen Klinsmann inspired side lost to Diego Maradona's Napoli in the UEFA Cup final.

In the 90s, VfB earned a Bundelsiga win and a German Super Cup tiumph, with Joachim Lowe steering Stuttgart to DFB-Pokal success later in the decade.

The club's last major honour came in 2007 when VfB won the Bundesliga, but nine years later they had been relegated to the second tier for the first time since 1975 after a miserable 2015/16 campaign.

Last season

Hannes Wolf achieved promotion back to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking last year.

Stuttgart went up as champions after winning 21 of their 34 matches last season, with their home form particularly impressive.

Die Roten won 13 of their 17 home games, being beaten just twice at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Simon Terrode - once linked to Town - netted 25 league goals, helping Stuttgart to the title and firing them to the top of the scoring charts.

Dangerman

Terodde is definitely the man Town will have to look out for when they come up against VfB in Austria.

The forward was the 2. Bundesliga's top scorer last year, netting eight times more than the nearest competitor - Hannover 96's Martin Harnik.

Terodde is strong in the air, scoring six goals with his head last season - with 14 coming from right-footed shots and five from left-footed attempts.

The 29-year-old netted four penalties in his 25 strikes, with none of them coming outside of the area.

Stuttgart's golden boot winner is very much a traditional centre-forward, with his aerial presence, timing of his runs and clinical finishing making him a handful for 2 Bundesliga defences last term.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Mitchell Langerak, Jens Grahl, Benjamin Uphoff

Defenders

Emiliano Insua, Jerome Onguene, Timo Baumgartl, Jean Zimmer, Florian Klein, Benjamin Pavard, Marcin Kaminski

Midfielders

Anto Grgic, Alexandru Maxim, Carlos Mane, Tobias Werner, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, Christian Gentner (c), Ebenezer Ofori, Josip Brekalo, Matthias Zimmermann, Berkay Ozcan, Orel Mangala

Forwards

Simon Terodde, Takuma Asano, Daniel Ginczek, Julian Green

Odds

BetVictor have VfB Stuttgart at 300/1 to win the Bundesliga - making them 13th favourites in the league.